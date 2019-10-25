Anatomy of a disaster: Inside the fire that brought a city to its knees
The fire began at lunchtime on a Tuesday and by home-time Auckland was at a standstill. Traffic ground to a halt. Businesses shut. The public was warned to stay away. Smoke poured from the fire consuming the roof of the New Zealand International Convention Centre, a SkyCity project already beset with controversy and delays, and now facing its biggest struggle yet - a rebuild. Kirsty Johnston reports on the fire that would not go out.