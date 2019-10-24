Roads are starting to re-open in downtown Auckland after this week's big blaze, but motorists can still expect road closures around the city centre.

By 5.30, the far left lane on Nelson St - heading from the Northwestern Motorway - had opened.

Federal St, directly next to the Sky Tower, is now also fully open.

CITY CENTRE FIRE - ROADS CLOSED - 6:10AM

Road closures remain: Wellesley St (west from Victoria to Nelson + btwn Nelson & Hobson), and Hobson St (btwn Victoria & Wellesley), left lane on Nelson St is OPEN (btwn Cook & Victoria). Avoid this area or expect diversions & delays. pic.twitter.com/uvd209pGqB — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 24, 2019

The official information from Auckland Transport, as of 6.10am, is that there are still several road closures; particularly around Hobson St.

Wellesley St - west from Victoria to Nelson and between Nelson and Hobson streets - is closed.

So too are the remaining lanes on Nelson St - between Cook and Victoria - and Hobson St, between Victoria and Wellesley streets.

Road authorities are still being told: "Avoid this area or expect delays''.

Alternative routes heading in from West Auckland might be to enter the city centre via Pt Chevalier and Ponsonby.

BUS SERVICES STILL AFFECTED:

People due to catch buses in and out of the area are also being told to still expect delays as many buses are detoured again this morning.

Members of the public should check in on the Auckland Transport website to see how their service is affected and where to catch a bus at alternative bus stops set up around the city.

As road closures continue in the central city due to the fire, many buses are detoured again this morning. Please expect delays. For more information on the detour routes and alternative bus stops, visit: https://t.co/4pR9HS7eRX pic.twitter.com/aHSNbPdTZk — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 24, 2019

