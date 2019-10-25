EDITORIAL

As the damping down and cleaning up continues following this week's catastrophic convention centre fire, it's time to ask some crucial and concerning questions.

Identifying the cause will be up to a Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigation but the likely source, as openly discussed at the scene, is a subcontractor leaving a blowtorch unattended on the bitumen-lined roof. This was largely confirmed by Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor when he said the fire began where the torches were being used. It must be asked whether naked flames are desirable around a semi-solid petroleum product.

READ MORE:
SkyCity Convention

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.