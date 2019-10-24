The Prime Minister looked like the cat that got the cream at this morning's announcement about putting agriculture into (or out of) the Emissions Trading Scheme.

She was entitled to do so, not least because the agriculture sector was singing the praises of her Government for its pragmatism.

And because the outcome is a credible plan.

The accord reached between the Government and the agriculture sector over its emissions is a sensible way forward in a policy area that has been afflicted with uncertainty for too long.

