Gridlock in Auckland's city centre is set to continue as roads around the charred convention centre at SkyCity will stay closed today.

A spokeswoman for Auckland Emergency Management said as of lunch time, all roads would remain closed for the day.

The city has almost come to a standstill this week after a fire, which began in the roof of the under-construction convention centre, tore through the top level of the $700 million building on Tuesday afternoon.

Flames could still be seen on the building on the corner of Nelson and Wellesley Sts this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Smoke could be seen billowing from around the city and was this morning brought under control by the approximately 100 firefighters who continued to battle the blaze.

The spokeswoman for AEM said Auckland Transport was working closely with Fire and Emergency NZ staff about the road closures.

She said it would be up to FENZ to decide when it was safe for them to reopen but she didn't foresee that happening today.

However, in stressing that the city was still open for business, she reminded people to steer clear of any smoke if it was seen.

"It's important that people stay away from the site and be prepared for road closures and public transport disruptions."

Firefighters extinguish flames seen on the roof of the New Zealand International Convention Centre this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Meanwhile, firefighters today continued to attack flames flaring up on the rooftop of the New Zealand International Convention Centre with a barrage of water to keep the blaze contained.

Fresh flames were visible this morning on the eastern side of the building.

The centre of the roof has now partially collapsed while the bottom floor of the centre's carpark was underwater, covering many of the staff vehicles parked there.