Powell said the main concern he wanted to address was whether Hollis could "represent the council and therefore the city in an objective and transparent way around all the communities".
"All I want to know is that Andrew, notwithstanding his views, which he has made very clear around the Treaty and around the tribual, can come into council and have an open mind around the issues to move Tauranga forward.
He said he did not think Hollis was a racist, as some have accused him, and Hollis also denies.
His call for Hollis' resignation was about not being able to have people on the council if they could not represent the whole city, he said.
"If he says he can come in with an open mind, then I have to take that at face value."
Hollis said his views on the Treaty and tribunal had not changed but he could still have an open mind.
"All of us as councillors come in with pre-conceived notions about things and it's a case of changing hats at the door and being in chambers with an open mind.
"Does it change my mind about what I think should happen with the tribunal? No. But it doesn't mean I won't follow the rules that the Local Government Act described.
"We might not always agree with legislation but it is legislation, and that's just the way life is."
He said he would take into account others' views and try to make the right decision for all groups involved. Those groups would often include iwi and he was keen to meet iwi leaders, he said.
"I might have some learning to do, specifically around the iwi-city relationships - how they operate, what they are involved in and what they actually mean to the city. I've got a lot to learn."
Asked what he would say to people concerned his views would colour his council decision-making, he said: "The 7000-odd people that voted me in trust that I will make the right the decisions at the right time and do it in a legal way. I won't be coming to it with an empty mind, but it will be an open mind."