Andrew Hollis says he will take an open mind into his role as a Tauranga City councillor but admits he has a lot to learn about iwi in the city.

And two days after calling for Hollis' resignation, mayor Tenby Powell said he was looking forward to working with him.

The pair met on Wednesday afternoon, as the fallout continued from Hollis's social media comments disparaging the Treaty of Waitangi and the Waitangi Tribunal.

Tauranga City councillor Andrew Hollis. Photo / George Novak
Tauranga City councillor Andrew Hollis. Photo / George Novak

Hollis' comments included calling the Treaty a "joke", suggesting burning it would be a good idea and calling for New Zealand to become a republic and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.