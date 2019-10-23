ANALYSIS:

The clock started clicking for Andy Foster as soon as Wellington's election results came through.

In a real nail-biter, Foster toppled one-term incumbent Labour-ticket mayor Justin Lester by 62 votes.

With such a narrow margin, a recount is still on the cards.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the meantime, Foster is testing out policies with the threat of a left block on council mobilising against him.

A deputy mayor is yet to be announced but it's clear the left intend to have the final say, with Sarah Free increasingly looking like the most viable option.

But some around the council table are banking

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.