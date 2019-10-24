Twyford is a largely sleepy area of lifestyle blocks and orchards north of Hastings.

As an idea of how much life changes, the area's population of just over 1000 soared by three in seven years between 2006 and 2013.

But that sort of lifestyle could all be about to change, neighbours say, as a seasonal worker housing explosion hits the area.

A proposal for accommodation housing up to 96 people by RJ Flowers is seen as a threat.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And arguably even more galling for residents is small-scale accommodation units already popping up in paddocks.

READ MORE:
Premium - Our Treasures:

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.