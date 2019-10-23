Captain James Cook's confrontation with local Māori prompted him to name our famous hook 'Cape Kidnappers'. 250 years after that fateful day, Ngati Kahungunu says it'd like that name to disappear. Sahiban Hyde reports.

Cape Kidnappers is a very strong name for what is a rather remarkable geographical feature on the Hawke's Bay coast.

But whether it ever deserved the title is hotly contested, even 250 years after it was first called that.

The name was bestowed by Captain James Cook after local Māori "seized" a Tahitian boy from his ship when it was off the coast in 1769.

The boy Taieto, the Tahitian son of Tupaea, was returned but the name stuck.

Last year the NZ Geographic Board announced Cape Kidnappers would also take on a Māori name.

Cape Kidnappers/Te Kauwae-a-Māui it called it, with either the Māori or English name acceptable.

It stemmed from the Heretaunga Tamatea Treaty of Waitangi Settlement 2018, and officially took effect from August 22, 2018.

Te Kauwae-a-Māui means 'The fish hook of Māui'.

If it were up to Ngāti Kahungunu iwi, it would go a step further with the Cape Kidnappers name. In its mind, it's a name that's been around 250 years too long.

Iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said that by rights the Cape should be referred to by Te Kauwae-a-Māui, or Te Kauae a Maui as he spells it.

"We have always advocated that the name Cape Kidnappers should be called Te Kauae a Maui, representing Maui's grandmother's jaw bone, which he used as a fish hook to hook up Te Ika Nui a Maui, the North Island."

Ngahiwi Tomoana has been the chair of Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated since 1996. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tomoana said the name Cape Kidnappers was allowed to proliferate at a point in time when ancestors thought Cook had kidnapped Taieto.

"They were trying to rescue him."

If Te Kauae a Maui is too challenging for tourism or local authorities, Tomoana has another suggestion that might help smooth the transition to removing the name Cape Kidnappers from official records.

"From our point of view it should be called Cape Rescue, not Cape Kidnappers.

"However to go back to the ancient name, Te Kauae a Maui would be desirable."

It's an understandable statement for Tomoana to make as the Tuia 250 flotilla makes its way around New Zealand, surprisingly for some bypassing the famous Cape.

But it's a statement that some in the community are likely to fight hard against.

Angus Gordon is the fifth generation of his family to farm at Cape Kidnappers.

His son, Tom, who farms it with him, is the sixth. Originally the farm was 5260ha of wild, rugged, isolated country that included the magnificent Cape Kidnappers headland.

Over the years, that acreage has gradually decreased, as blocks were carved off for family members: Taurapa went to Charlie Gordon in 1895, and Haupouri to his brother Edward in 1906.

Captain James Cook's ill-fated journey to what he would name Hawke's Bay took place nearly 250 years ago. PORTRAIT / NATHANIEL DANCE

Then in 1924, Angus' grandfather Frank sold the vast Cape block to the Neilson family, who renamed it Summerlee.

The land is now known as Cape Kidnappers Station and Angus said it was a unique name which captured the essence of the place's history.

"It's a colourful name with a colourful history. It is the identity of the place. We don't want it changed."

He said "political correctness" was causing "the shaming of the colonial past".

"We are judging the past by the today's standards, today's morality.

"The fact is it happened. It was named by Captain Cook after an attempt by local Māori to abduct one of his crew.

"It is part of the fabric of Hawke's Bay history. We are very proud of our history, and not ashamed of it."

Cape Kidnappers was named by Captain James Cook this past week, 250 years ago. CREDIT: ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY 025614.

Local Hawke's Bay historian Patrick Parsons, who specialises in Māori whakapapa and traditional Māori history, said he believed the correct name for Cape Kidnappers is Te Matau-a-Māui.

But depending on the company he is in, both Te Matau-a-Māui and Cape Kidnappers are valid.

"I have no problem with both names. The Māori name for Cape Kidnappers represents a rather interesting parallel between Captain Cook and Maui's voyage."

Parsons said he took umbrage with the name Te Kauwae-a-Māui/Te Kauae a Maui being used for Cape Kidnappers.

He said the story of the jawbone is a mythical rather than historical version of Maui's voyage.

"It's a lesser version of the proper name."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, whose council looks after the Cape, said she respected all view points about its name.

"This a very special, treasured part of our natural landscape – it means a lot to our community and I believe it's important to understand everybody's views."