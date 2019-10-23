Captain James Cook's confrontation with local Māori prompted him to name our famous hook 'Cape Kidnappers'. 250 years after that fateful day, Ngati Kahungunu says it'd like that name to disappear. Sahiban Hyde reports.

Cape Kidnappers is a very strong name for what is a rather remarkable geographical feature on the Hawke's Bay coast.

But whether it ever deserved the title is hotly contested, even 250 years after it was first called that.

The name was bestowed by Captain James Cook after local Māori "seized" a Tahitian boy from his ship when it was off the coast in 1769.

