Police have released the name of the woman whose body was found in Lake Rotorua at the end of last week.



She was Rotorua woman Melissa Merika Jones, aged 25.



Rotorua area manager of investigations Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen said police extended their sympathy to her family during this difficult time.



The death is currently being treated as unexplained.



"We are working to piece together the circumstances leading up towards the death, " Van Kempen said.



Police also want to hear from anyone who has any information in relation to this incident.



He said anyone with information - no matter how insignificant they thought it might be - should contact Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE:

• Police inquiries into 'unexplained death' at Rotorua lake ongoing

• Police inquiries into 'unexplained death' at Rotorua lake ongoing

• Life-sized silicone doll sparks police search at Hinemoa Point on Lake Rotorua

• Hearse and police at Sulphur Point in Rotorua

Jones' body was found on the eastern shore of Lake Rotorua. Her funeral was held at Te Takinga Marae yesterday.

Tributes are flowing for the young mum on her Facebook page with one person commenting: "I have a final prayer for you Melissa Jones ... for justice to prevail".

Advertisement

Another said she "didn't deserve this not at all. Your beautiful big babies now left with no mama they didn't deserve to loose their mummy and like your mama said 'my baby I shouldn't have to lay you to rest' ..."

Another person posted: "Rest easy now our little mischief ... I'm so ***ken sad for you and the babies."