Motorists travelling in a slow crawl into central Auckland this morning are being advised to take extra care as road closures continue and firefighters battle the SkyCity Convention Centre inferno.

In a slight reprieve for motorists, two lanes had reopened on Nelson St but Hobson St and Wellesley St West were also closed.

"Motorists are being asked to pass the scene slowly and with caution," a fire and emergency spokesman said.

The NZ Transport Agency has told motorists to expect delays and watch their distance over the Harbour Bridge and Victoria Park flyover as motorists slow to view the blaze.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 7:00AM

Please take extra care and expect delays citybound over the Harbour Bridge and Victoria Park Flyover as motorists slow to view the City Centre Fire. Watch your following distance. ^TP pic.twitter.com/0nFYObQZIN — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 22, 2019

Auckland Transport said as road closures continued in the central city, detours continued for buses until further notice. Bus commuters should expect significant delays and cancelled services.

For more information on the detour routes and alternative bus stops, visit: http://bit.ly/2pDclRo

Much of Nelson St is closed - creating havoc for traffic entering the city from the busy Northwestern Motorway. Traffic maps show dozens of pinchpoints around the city at 7am.

CITY CENTRE FIRE - ROADS CLOSED - UPDATE 6:10AM

Road closures currently include: Wellesley St (west from Victoria to Nelson + btwn Nelson & Hobson), Nelson St (btwn Cook & Victoria) and Hobson St (btwn Victoria & Wellesley). Avoid this area or expect delays and diversions. ^TP pic.twitter.com/pR5B8C6LBc — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2019

More than 20 fire engines were lined up along Nelson St with ground-based firefighters using high-powered hoses to try to quell flames.

Firefighters contend with the public as a huge fire has broken out in the new SkyCity Convention Centre. Photo / Dean Purcell

AT spokesman Mark Hannan said it would be a slow journey into the city today.

"If you can avoid coming into the city, do."

People who could work from home or from a non-central location this morning, or start work later in the day, were recommended to do so.

Meanwhile, Auckland Emergency Management acting director Sarah Sinclair advised commuters to take extra care, be patient and stay out of smoke plumes.

"There will be ongoing disruption [Wednesday] morning, while roads remain closed and public transport is diverted.

"We urge people to use their common sense and not put themselves in harm's way by standing in smoke plumes or downwind of smoke."

Disruption to City bus services

NX2 to city

Buses will use Port motorway off-ramp, left Wellesley Street, left Mayoral Drive, left Wakefield Street, left Symonds Street, left Wellesley Street, with buses ending their trip on Wellesley Street near AUT (7089).

22A, 22N, 22R, 221X, 223X, 24B, 24R, 24W, 243X, and 248X to city

Wellesley Street as normal then left Mayoral Drive via Cook Street, right Nelson Street, left Wellesley Street, then as normal.

82, 802, 923, and 924 to city

Fanshawe Street as normal via Sturdee Street, via Customs Street, right Queen Street, left Wakefield Street then as normal.

75 to city

Wellesley Street as normal, left Mayoral Drive, via Cook Street, right Nelson Street, left Wellesley Street, then as normal.

18, 151X, 171X, 172X, 195X, and 209 to city

Queen Street as normal, left Wellesley Street, end trip outside The Civic.

InnerLink

Customs Street as normal, via Fanshawe Street, left Halsey Street, right Victoria Street, then as normal.

105 and 106

Buses will depart ANZ Bank bus stop as normal, left Halsey Street, right Victoria Street, left Franklin Road, then as normal.

110, 125X, 129, 132, 132X, 133, 133X, and 134

Nelson Street as normal, right Cook Street via Mayoral Drive, left Queen Street, left Mayoral Drive, end trip at Mayoral Drive near Greys Avenue.

OuterLink

Wellesley Street East as normal, right Queen Street, left Customs Street via Fanshawe Street, left Halsey Street, right Victoria Street then as normal.