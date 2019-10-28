A multi-regional bus ticketing system - aimed at making paying for buses easier for thousands of users - has been delayed by two years and blown $3.5 million over budget.

The new Regional Integrated Ticketing System, similar to Auckland Transport's Hop card, was due to be rolled out to nine regions in mid-2018. But an "over ambitious project timeline" for designing and testing the system has meant the project is unlikely to be rolled out across the nine regions until April 2020.

NewsletterClicker

And it may only be in use for six years before it is replaced by a national public

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.