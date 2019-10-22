SATIRE

It's a habit that bores have. To look scientifically defiant, in ways various.

Take Rob Fyfe, who is well into his 50s. I don't know him; I've met him. He has one problem. He looks as if he never suffered a childhood, adolescence, early adulthood; only he emerged fully formed, non-born, as a 33-year-old man. His doggish, please-don't-hurt-me mien is timeless.

READ MORE:
Eight things to look for in a good Kiwi husband
The Great Kiwi Beer Fest to hit Hamilton
Things we believe make us Kiwi

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Then there are other bores such as Georgie Best who

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.