A mother-and-son gardening session at their Rotorua home has unearthed a piece of Rotorua history. Utuhina resident Amie Watson and her 3-year-old son Oscar were digging in their back garden yesterday afternoon to plant a tamarillo tree when the spade hit something hard. Rotorua Daily Post reporter Caroline Fleming popped around to see what they dug up.

A mother-and-son gardening session at their Rotorua home has unearthed the remains of what is believed to be a century-old car.

