A garage fire in Kawerau has been extinguished.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the fire on Pollen St about 10.34am.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Paul Radden said the fire was well involved when fire crews arrived.

No one was in the shed at the time, he said.

Advertisement

One appliance and a fire investigator went to the scene to determine the cause and it was unknown if the fire is suspicious at this stage, he said.