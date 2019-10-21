The husband of a Central Hawke's Bay woman who died in a car crash at Easter has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing her death.

James Wynter Hunter, 57, was charged on two counts of careless driving, one of which caused injury and the other death of his wife Jane Hunter, who died as a result of the Easter Monday evening crash.

The former lawyer died on the Wednesday after the crash which occurred on the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd near Waipawa.

James Hunter was a former Central Hawke's Bay District councillor and both he and the late Mrs Hunter ran a Porangahau farm.

Before Judge Max Courtney in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday, Hunter pleaded guilty to both charges.

He is due to appear again for sentencing on January 10.