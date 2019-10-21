Police Commissioner Mike Bush has announced an independent review of the systems and processes police have in place to address complaints of bullying.

The review will be led by Debbie Francis and the terms of reference will be completed this week.

Francis previously headed the review into bullying and harassment at Parliament.

"There is no place for bullying in NZ police," Bush said today.

The review comes after RNZ investigated bullying in the police and talked to 92 current or former sworn and non-sworn police employees who say it is rife within the force.

"Eliminating bullying – and ensuring that if it does happen, it is addressed as quickly as possible – is an absolute priority for our organisation," Bush said.

The review would provide "a clear picture of what is working well, and to identify any areas where improvements may be needed".

"It will also benchmark NZ Police against the new State Services Commission positive workplace standards."

Police had recently conducted an internal review of its disciplinary process and the 'Speak Up' programme.

This internal review, and its findings, would be passed to Francis and form part of her review, Bush said.