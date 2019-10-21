Multiple people have been injured after a crash in Oruanui near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said officers got the call-out to the two-car crash just after 8.30am at the intersection of Poihipi and Mapara Rds.

The southbound lane on Poihipi Rd was blocked and multiple people had received minor to moderate injuries, she said.

The initial caller told police that all people were out of the cars, she said.

