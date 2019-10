A Bay of Plenty highway is blocked after a crushed car fell off a haulage truck.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene on State Highway 2, 10km south of Matatā just before 6.40am.

She said it appeared a crushed vehicle had fallen off a haulage truck and the southbound lane of the highway was blocked.

Motorists were asked to be cautious when travelling in the area.