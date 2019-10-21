A man who was thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries in Māngere after a fall was assaulted, police say.

Emergency workers were called to the Māngere Town Centre around 3.40am on Sunday to find a man critically injured. St John initially reported the man had been hurt in a fall. However police now say they believe the man was attacked.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

They have not confirmed whether or not a fall was involved.

"We are continuing to ask anyone that was in the area at the time and witnesses the incident to contact Police on 105," a statement from police said. "People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

It was the second serious assault in the suburb in 24 hours. At 3.50am on Saturday a man was assaulted on nearby Naylors Drive.

The victim, aged 31, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and has since died.

Two men aged 20 and 23 were arrested and charged over that incident and were to appear in court today, while a third man was still being sought.

Police have since upgraded the assault investigation to a homicide and said they may lay further charges.