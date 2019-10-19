A person has been critically hurt after falling in an Auckland suburban town square.

St John sent an ambulance to the scene near Mangere town square at 3.40am this morning and transported the person to Auckland City Hospital.

A witness says police have taped off a carpark behind Mangere Pharmacy, close to Mangere town square.

"Two police officers are in attendance, guarding the scene," he said.

"There is a blue tarpaulin covering evidence, with New Zealand Police tape tying it to nearby pallets."

"Alcohol bottles along with lots of rubbish could be seen across the carpark."