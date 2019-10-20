A 31-year-old man who was assaulted in Naylors Drive in Māngere on Saturday morning has died.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, have been arrested over the assault and were due to appear in court today. A third man is still being sought.

The enquiry has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander said.

Police could not rule out further charges being laid against the men. Police were following "positive lines of enquiry" to find the third man.

"Police have spoken with a number of people as part of area enquiries, but we would still like to hear from anyone who may have further information," Alexander said. Anyone with information could call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.