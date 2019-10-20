Wairoa police are investigating after shots were fired at a police station and an officer's home.

A gun was fired into the door of the officer's home about 11pm on Saturday night, police confirmed today.

In a second incident the Wairoa police station in Queen St was fired on at about 9.25pm last night.

"These were targeted attacks on our police staff and will not be tolerated," said Acting Eastern District Commander Iain Chapman.

"It is an important part of provincial and rural policing that our staff, and their families, live in the area that they work."

People in Wairoa would now see an increased armed police presence, Chapman said.

"We are committed to working with the Wairoa community to ensure they and our staff can feel safe and be safe.

"Police take threats against our staff incredibly seriously and support measures are being put in place for our staff and their families to ensure their wellbeing and safety."

Chapman said police officers were part of their community "and they have a right to feel safe both while on the job and when off shift".

"Everyone has a role to play in ensuring Wairoa is a safe place. There will be people in the community who have information in relation to these two incidents.

We encourage you to come forward and speak with the investigation team."

Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little said it was a "shameful act".

"I can't believe people would think they could shoot at someone's house, not thinking they could easily kill someone."

Little said he had spoken with police. "I hope we use every resource available because it is an absolute cowardly act."