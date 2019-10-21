A police officer has admitted a charge of careless driving following a crash in Auckland earlier this year.

And he has had his case dealt with by way of diversion, avoiding a conviction.

The 49-year-old was charged with careless driving after he crashed a police car while undertaking urgent duty driving on Ngahue Drive in Stonefields in January.

READ MORE:

Auckland police officer charged with careless driving following crash

Advertisement

At the time police said the incident occurred as a police car was on its way to a job.

The officer collided with a vehicle driven by a member of the public.

The left side of the police car's bumper was falling off but the other car involved came out second best with the entire front crumpled.

Police spoke with the driver at the scene.

In July the Herald revealed the officer had been summonsed to appear in court.

He was charged after a review into the incident.

He remained on active duty while his case progressed.

On Friday he appeared in the Auckland District Court was granted diversion.

Advertisement

Diversion is a scheme that gives a second chance to "first-time offenders who commit minor offences".

It is run by the police prosecution service and eligible offenders are effectively dealt with outside court and avoid a formal prosecution.

Auckland District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus acknowledged the resolution of the case.

"Our officers do from time-to-time make mistakes including having traffic accidents and they are held accountable like any other member of the public," she said.

"The officer involved remains on active duty and is a valued member of the New Zealand police."