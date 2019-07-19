An Auckland police officer has been charged with careless driving.

Police have summonsed the 49-year-old male officer from the Auckland City District to appear in court on a charge of careless driving.

The officer was charged in relation to a crash that allegedly occurred while he was undertaking urgent duty driving on Ngahue Drive in January.

He was charged after a review into the incident.

The officer appeared earlier today in the Auckland District Court.

He remains on active duty.

Police said they were unable to comment further as the matter was before the court.