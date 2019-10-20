A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Auckland's East Tāmaki early this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision involving a car, police say.

The incident happened on Highbrook Drive, near the Cryers Road intersection, and was reported just after 6am.

CRASH, HIGHBROOK DR, EAST TAMAKI - 6:30AM

A crash is BLOCKING westbound lanes on Highbrook Dr near Cryers Rd intersection. Follow directions of emergency services on-site and expect delays. There may be some delays to bus services operating along this route. ^MF pic.twitter.com/fXhNFVZJ9t — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 20, 2019

"Early reports indicate the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries,'' a police statement said.

The road has been closed as a result and motorists are being told to avoid the area or expect delays.

The NZ Transport Agency said those using the bus network around the area can also expect delays as services on this route were now delayed.