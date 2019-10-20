A mother was taken to hospital after the snow tube she was riding flipped and pinned her baby beneath her on a Snowplanet ramp.

The tube flipped at the bottom of the ramp, which a witness says was covered in ice.

Sheryl Castell pulled the screaming baby from underneath the woman, who said she couldn't move and begged for her child to be rescued.

"She said to me that she couldn't feel her arms or her legs and she couldn't move at all.

Advertisement

"She was begging me to take the baby out from underneath her because the baby was crushed underneath her stomach," she said.

Castell then hailed staff to help and said it took at least five minutes for staff to respond to her and her husband's screams for help, as young children looked on.

She said her husband stopped a waiting child from tubing down the slope immediately after the accident.

But CCTV footage showed staff were at the site within a minute and a half of the incident, Snowplanet's duty manager said.

The injured woman was taken on stretcher to the first aid room and then to North Shore Hospital. Her child is reportedly unharmed.

"We took it as the worst possible case scenario and followed all the procedures we had in place", the manager said.

She said that while the woman was distressed, she remained responsive and alert.

A witness says the mat wasn't cleared of ice in the hour she was there. Photo/Supplied

A spokesman for St Johns said the woman had moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement

Castell had injured her arm on the slope earlier in the afternoon and didn't see any staff members remove ice from the mats in the hour she was there.

"The way she hit it was like hitting a brick wall full of ice," she said.

Yet Snowplanet's duty manager said snow and ice is flipped off the mats at the bottom of the ramp every half hour, but could not confirm it had been yesterday afternoon.