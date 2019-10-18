Police are moving to the next phase of the investigation into the death of Dunedin student Sophia Crestani, after wrapping up dozens of witness interviews.

The 19-year-old died after reportedly being crushed when hundreds of people tried to leave a party at Dundas St flat The Manor on October 5.

Otago Coastal area prevention manager Inspector Wil Black said interviews had been completed, and the case file would now be put together before being sent to the Coroner.

It was still unclear if any charges would be laid.

"I think everybody acknowledges that party wasn't put on for any other reason than for those students to have a good time, and unfortunately that didn't happen on that night, and that tragedy occurred," he said.

"Once that file is complete, and the file is reviewed then a decision [on charges] will be made at that time.

"But I think the focus has been to make sure everybody was supported, that whatever they needed was wrapped around them because you know, we don't want another tragedy coming out of what was already a tragedy."

About 20 officers were still working on the case, he said.

"I wouldn't expect it to take too long, the Coroner will be interested in getting that file as soon as they can."

After reports that up to 600 people were at the party, Black said that had been narrowed down to about 300.

A clean-up day in the student area was held last weekend, at the request of Crestani's parents.