The Prime Minister has been invited to meet the families of business owners facing financial ruin from years of disruption along the route of Auckland's $4.4 billion City Rail Link.

Jacinda Ardern has been criticised for her response to constituents in the Auckland Central electorate where she was based as a list MP for several years, and accused of making misleading statements about help for 16 businesses.

Ardern and Transport Minister Phil Twyford have rejected calls for financial assistance, including a suggestion from Auckland Mayor Phil Goff for a hardship package and pleas for immediate help from the central city

