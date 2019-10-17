Police launched a search after receiving reports of a body in Lake Rotorua this morning.
Turns out it was a life-sized silicone doll.
A Rotorua Daily Post reporter said six police cars, including dog patrols, were at the end of Owhata Rd at Hinemoa Point on the eastern shore of Lake Rotorua.
She said police searched along the lakeside both on foot and in the water until an officer in a kayak returned with what appeared to be a silicone doll, about the size of a child, with one arm and both breasts missing.
The doll also had fake nails.
Officers continued their search but have since bagged the "body".
Police spokeswoman confirmed they were called about 10.30am to a beach near Owhata Rd, following a report that a suspicious object had been sighted on the shore.
Police attended and an item, believed to be a medical mannequin, was located in the water she said.