A lower speed limit of 30km/h across most of Auckland's city centre looks likely by mid-2020, as a bylaw to reduce speeds across the entire region is voted on tomorrow.

While the inner-city limit has been hotly debated, the biggest impact could be lower speeds on rural roads, with almost nine out of 10 of the affected roads in Rodney, Franklin and Waitemata.

The issue has split the public down the middle, with marginally more of the 11,500 submissions against the speed limit reductions than in support.

READ MORE:

• 'Absolutely ridiculous': Public respond to Auckland CBD 30km/h speed limit proposal

• Speed limit to drop to 30km/h in Auckland's CBD

• Life in the slow lane: Driving Auckland city centre streets at 30km/h

• Auckland Transport board puts the brakes on lower speeds

Advertisement

The Proposed Speed Limits Bylaw 2019 outlines speed limit reductions to 700 roads in the Auckland region, spanning 828km of asphalt.

The Auckland Transport (AT) board will vote on the bylaw tomorrow in an open public meeting.

The bylaw reduces a selection of high-risk rural roads to 80km/h, high-risk urban roads to 40km/h, and high pedestrian use city, town and shopping areas to 30km/h.

The proposed change, which has been in the works for two years, stemmed from political pressure on AT to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries (DSI) on Auckland roads following a 78 per cent increase between 2014 and 2017.

The AA believes it is almost a foregone conclusion that one of the two options to pass the bylaw will get up, as opposed to a third option to defer the bylaw decision.

"They'll [AT board] will be very nervous about the scrutiny they'll be under," AA principal adviser Barney Irvine said.

"They've been very committed to this issue. They're heavily invested, they really believe in it. Certainly, the option to do nothing is not going to happen, so it comes down to how far they want to go with it [the bylaw]."

Nelson St in Auckland's CBD is one of the roads people have opposed reducing the speed limit to 30km/h.

The three options before Auckland Transport are

Advertisement

Option 1: To defer a decision on the bylaw and reassess the changes.

Option 2: This would essentially enforce the bylaw in full with "minor modifications". It would make the speed limit for the entire city centre area 30km/h, down from largely 50km/h.

Option 3: A modified version of Option 2. The major four-lane CBD streets Hobson St, Nelson St and Fanshawe St would be reduced to 40km/h rather than 30km/h and the bylaw would not reduce the speed limit of 20 low-risk rural roads.

Somewhat paradoxically, Option 3, which reduces the speed limits on 23 fewer roads, will cost $5-10 million more in capital costs than Option 2.

Option 2 is set to cost $17m in implementation.

Option 3 will cost $22-27m, due to the "implementation of enhanced engineered safety features on key arterials in the City Centre". So it appears there will be road upgrades rather than speed reductions.

The $5-10m difference in the cost of Option 3 over Option 2 does not reflect any difference in the number of deaths and serious injuries each is estimated to prevent - both are listed as approximately 87 over five years.

In September 2018 when the 30km/h city centre was first proposed by AT, Mayor Phil Goff would not definitively back the CBD reductions, arguing evidence would need to be shown it would reduce the city's road toll.

Last week, Goff reiterated that non-committal stance.

"I have asked AT to consider closely all of the many submissions received so that it is aware of and carries our community with it in the decisions that are made, and for decisions in this area to be evidence driven," Goff said.

Out of the 700 roads slated for speed limit reductions, the 11,500 public submissions revealed net support for speed reductions on 160 of those roads.

There were 168 roads where there was net public opposition and 372 roads where submissions were evenly weighted.

However, there were also public submissions requesting reduced speed limits on more than 850km of roads not considered in the bylaw.

Measured in kilometres, 88 per cent of the roads that may have their speed reduced are located in just three of Auckland's 21 local boards: Rodney, Franklin and Waitemata (CBD).

AA made a submission to the bylaw opposing the reduction of CBD streets Hobson St, Nelson St and Fanshawe St to 30km/h, and said they should be 50km/h "without a doubt".

"These roads just don't justify 30km/h or 40km/h," AA's Irvine said.

"The problem is if they don't make sense to people at the speed limit you just don't get compliance.

"That leads to you not getting the predicted safety benefits and you end up with higher infringements as well. So everybody loses."

A summary of public feedback on the Proposed Speed Limits Bylaw 2019. Image / Auckland Transport

The bylaw decision made by the AT board on 600-plus pages of reports will also unconventionally not offer advice to the AT officers who drafted the bylaw on how to proceed with implementation. The board will simply decide on which of the three options, and then leave it up to AT staff.

Auckland councillor Chris Darby echoed Irvine's prediction that the bylaw would get through in some form.

"I don't want to second guess what they'll [AT board] do because they have the authority but they've got three options and I don't think Option 1 really follows through on the political expectations. So I'm sure we'll something in Options 2 or 3," Darby said.

If the bylaw is approved, the majority of speed limit reductions across Auckland are set to be delivered by June 2020.