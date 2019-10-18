EDITORIAL

Sometimes, change can sneak up and pleasantly surprise.

Take a walk along once excruciatingly narrow Auckland's High St and you'll find the block from Shortland St to Vulcan Lane has been transformed. A boardwalk on the west side extends the footpath over what used to be car parks, with planter boxes along the outer edge. On the east side, some loading zone parks have been retained, but there's no other parking, and there is a new bike stand and more planters.

