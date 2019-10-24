On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho Ake Trust did, as a temporary measure, voluntarily close Te Puna Manawa o Whakaue to manage staffing concerns," Ministry of Education enablement and support deputy secretary Katrina Casey said.
"We were preparing to suspend the licence of the service, however, they agreed to the voluntary closure until September 27 and gave us assurances the issues would be addressed in that time.
"Unfortunately by September 27 we were not satisfied with the capability of the trust to address the licensing regulations and criteria and as a result, we suspended the licence on October 9."
The ministry could not disclose what the licensing regulations and criteria were, how long the suspension would last or if any staff were facing disciplinary actions due to the "on-going licensing process".
"The wellbeing and safety of tamariki mokopuna is paramount," Casey said.
"We do understand the tamariki who were impacted by the closure have found an alternative centre that provides a similar puna reo approach to early learning."
It is the second early childhood centre run by the trust to close this year. The first, Te Puna Akoranga o Ngāti Whakaue, had its licence suspended after 47 breaches were found on licensing categories, the Rotorua Daily Post reported in July.
The trust did not respond to specific questions from the Rotorua Daily Post but said in a statement: "We are continuing to work with the Ministry of Education and whānau regarding the future operations of Te Puna Manawa o Whakaue".
"Unfortunately we are not in a position to provide any further details at this point."
Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho-Ake Trust general manager Roana Bennett previously told the Rotorua Daily Post the wellbeing of tamariki was its top priority.
"We're absolutely committed to taking the appropriate steps to rectify the situation and reopen as soon as possible," she said in September.
When asked what the staffing issues were which forced the early childhood centre to close, Bennett said she could not comment due to the privacy of those people involved.