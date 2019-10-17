The search for missing former international league coach, Mike McClennan, is now in its third day; as a fresh appeal has been made to bring him home.

The 75-year-old has been missing since Wednesday when he was reported unaccounted for from the Milton Court Rest Home on Milton Rd, Orewa.

He was last spotted about 5pm that day walking northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway.

A police spokeswoman said early this morning that there had been no developments in the search overnight.

It comes as police and authorities continued the search in and around Orewa late yesterday and made a fresh appeal to members of the public to keep a look out.

Former kiwi rugby league player Mike McClennan went missing yesterday in Hatfield Beach ,Orewa he is still missing please spread the word #rugbyleaguefamily Posted by Sir Peter Charles Leitch on Thursday, 17 October 2019

"Police are also appealing for any motorists with dash camera footage - who travelled between Silverdale and Warkworth [on Wednesday] between 3pm and 10pm - to check their footage for anyone matching this description.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who travelled on the Hibiscus Coast Highway during those times who may also have dash camera footage.''

There is also a suggestion that the pensioner may have been picked up by a member of the public, in a vehicle, who does not realise he has dementia.

McClennan is the father of former Kiwis and Warriors coach Brian "Bluey" McClennan.

Sir Peter "Mad Butcher'' Leitch took to social media late last night calling on the community to spread the word about the missing man.

He dubbed the McClennans as his "rugby league family'' and posted a photo of a screenshot of a missing persons poster for Mike McClennan.

Granddaughter Katie McClennan has also been actively calling on the public to spread the word and keep an eye out for her missing grandfather, who she calls "Da''.

The teenager took to social media sharing heartfelt messages and photos of her granddad.

"Another day and [you're] still missing. Come home, Da.

"If you have seen Da from Wednesday onwards contact police,'' she wrote on her Instagram page.

Anyone with information about Mike McClennan's whereabouts is urged to contact Police immediately on 111.