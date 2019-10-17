Dear Irish rugby fans, prepare for turbulence this weekend when the All Blacks take on the green machine from the Northern Hemisphere.

At least, that's the message from Air New Zealand anyway.

Temperatures between two of the world's rugby heavyweights, New Zealand and Ireland, are set to flare not only on the field but in front of the television too.

So in anticipation of the chaos set to ensue on Saturday night, Air New Zealand has released a useful safety video for the Irish.

Tip 1: Fasten your seat belts during the haka

Irish sportswriter Ewan MacKenna, this one is for you - strapping in will help avoid anyone from trying to flee early.

He caught the attention of Kiwi rugby fans earlier in the World Cup, calling for the haka to be banned.

"Why is the World Cup is still pandering to the dance?" MacKenna asked.

The All Blacks performing the Haka before the RWC pool match against Canada. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"That's unfortunate as New Zealand are justifiably big-headed enough without a massaging of their already massive egos."

Well, it's going to happen whether you like it or not, so strap in and stay safe!

Tip 2: Store handheld electronic devices away

Pretty simple one this - don't be throwing your mobile phone or tablet device around in a hissy-fit. We wouldn't want you breaking anything.

Tip 3: Stow away young children

"Language might become a little colourful," the Air New Zealand attendant said.

This one covers both New Zealand and Ireland fans, as yelling, kicking and screaming is likely to occur from avid rugby fans from both nations.

Tip 4: Stick your heads between your knees

Only in emergencies, or when blinding speedster Sevu Reece dots across the chalk for the first try of the match, should you enter the emergency position.

Lean forward into the crouch position with your head on your hands, done.

Dane Coles warming up with the team during the All Blacks training run in Tokyo. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tip 5: Know your nearest exits

When the All Blacks start a try-scoring rampage, you're going to have to remember the quickest way out of the sticky situation.

Make sure you know where the nearest door, window, fireman's pole or slippery slide in some cases for a quick escape.

Tip 6: Don't forget to breathe

In the event of a nailbiter, it's key to remember to hold it down and not panic too much.

But if it gets all too much and you start hyperventilating, maybe break out a paper bag and start breathing to calm yourself down.

In the safety video, Air New Zealand said an oxygen mask would fall down but you would think this is unlikely to happen in most Kiwi lounges.

But remember, the All Blacks are comeback kings, so don't stress too much if we find ourselves behind with limited minutes to go - remember 2013 in Dublin.