The Irish rugby writer who called for a ban on the All Blacks' haka has been ridiculed online following Ireland's shock loss to Japan at the Rugby World Cup.

Award-winning Irish sport journalist Ewan MacKenna caught the attention of New Zealand rugby fans last week with a column for sport website Pundit Arena, where he said the haka gives New Zealand an unfair advantage and needs to stop.

"Why is the World Cup is still pandering to the dance?" MacKenna asked.

"That's unfortunate as New Zealand are justifiably big-headed enough without a massaging of their already massive egos.

"Yet even World Rugby have it in their rules that to not stand on your own 10-metre line and watch a bunch stick out their tongues and slap their thighs is worthy of a fine and a telling off."

A day before Japan's stunning upset, MacKenna, who has 31,000 followers on Twitter, posted that the World Cup was 'boring' and filled with 'pointless games you could have predicted 15 years ago'.

I'd get hammered for this, and it's absolutely not meant as a shot at rugby as the quarter-finals onwards will be good. But man is the World Cup boring. Seriously. A month of pointless games you could have almost entirely predicted 15 years ago to whittle nine down to eight. — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) September 27, 2019

But perhaps his most embarassing take was deleted on the morning of the upset, where he suggested that Japan and Ireland shouldn't even be on the same field together, such was the gulf in class.

Seems to have been deleted! Certainly hasn’t aged too well. pic.twitter.com/rw83tgClxL — Simon Thomas (@simonrug) September 28, 2019

The social media reaction was predictably brutal.

Absolute gold.



I thought the English media were bad, but this is next level.



I'm smiling from ear to ear. 😂 — John (@john_boy1981) September 28, 2019

I think Ireland fans got bigger worries than to be complaining over the All Black Haka at this stage!!🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/kkwsukR1Of — Peter Van Der Berg (@petervdb29) September 28, 2019

Ireland's Garry Ringrose reacts following his teams 19-12 loss in the Rugby World Cup Pool A game at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa against Japan in Shizuoka, Japan. Photo / AP

MacKenna responded to the hundreds of confronting posts with a Tweet suggesting he was happy with the result.

You want positivity? You should see the joy on my face.

I hate rugby? It may be my favourite sport ever.

What a Saturday, think I need an ice bath.

Almost both as funny and as brilliant as George Carlin.

The silent majority celebrates across an island. Fantastic. #JAPvIRE — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) September 28, 2019

