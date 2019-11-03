People braving the court system without a lawyer now make up the majority of civil cases - more than 13,000 a year - deepening fears that justice is more available to those who can pay.

Justice Minister Andrew Little says the figures obtained by the Herald show a concerning trend. He worries that if civil courts become further out of reach, Kiwis will "become prey to society's powerful interests".

The Ministry of Justice recently started collecting data on self-representation, after the NZ Law Society and Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann warned of a "justice gap", because many can't afford hefty lawyers' fees.

That data has now been released under the Official Information Act , and shows nearly 13,500 civil cases last year had a "self-represented litigant" - about 56 per cent of all active cases.

That compares with 51 per cent of such cases in 2017, and 47 per cent in 2016.

The phenomenon is largely limited to civil cases, where stricter tests for legal aid apply. Finding an available lawyer can also be difficult - about 200 lawyers were taking civil legal aid cases in 2016 (a 50 per cent drop compared with 2012), out of a total of more than 12,000 lawyers.

Dr Bridgette Toy-Cronin, director of the University of Otago legal issues centre, said the situation should be a "warning bell" to the legal profession, and a reason for innovation in how services are offered - and priced.

Currently the most common response to a civil justice problem was to give up on taking action, she said.

"We don't have a shortage of lawyers, we have a shortage of price points that people can afford."

Toy-Cronin said the ministry figures should be treated with caution. It was common to have changes in representation during a case, for example, and there would be action such as bankruptcies and liquidation included.

"But it does look like self-representation is trending up, which is consistent with what's happening in other jurisdictions."

Justice Minister Andrew Little has been told the civil legal aid scheme is a 'disgrace'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A key reason was the cost of private legal representation - hundreds of dollars an hour - how hard civil legal aid was to get, as well as the limited number of lawyers providing it. Another factor was people having greater access to information because of the internet.

Human rights lawyer Dr Tony Ellis recently wrote to Little , calling the civil legal aid system a "national disgrace", and one bogged down by onerous paperwork and poor remuneration.

That meant a severe shortage of available lawyers - he had to turn down well over 650 people seeking civil court representation last year alone.

Civil cases could involve tax, fraud, estates and human rights issue, he said, and applications filed by those without lawyers were often of poor quality and ate up court time.

Ellis said research involving criminal cases had shown a person with a lawyer was three times more likely to win than someone self-representing, and the same effect was likely in the civil court.

Little said there was no doubt the cost of hiring a lawyer and court fees put litigation out of reach for many.

"It is likely that legal aid thresholds mean many people on quite modest incomes cannot get assistance, and so resort to representing themselves. It is a concern, fewer and fewer lawyers are making themselves available for legal aid work."

Little said the Government was reviewing the legal aid scheme, and lifting the threshold of claims to the Disputes Tribunal to $30,000, so more claims could be sorted there.

"I remain concerned that if the civil courts get further and further out of reach, then more and more people have no means to enforce their rights, and become prey to society's powerful interests."

Chief Justice of New Zealand and a Judge of the Supreme Court, Helen Winkelmann, in the Supreme Court in Wellington. Photo / Nicola Edmonds

The ministry has taken steps to make civil cases easier for people without a lawyer, including a frequently asked questions sheet and helping people who want procedural advice. The NZ Bar Association is also encouraging members to take on more civil aid work.

In a 2014 speech when she was Chief High Court Judge, Justice Winkelmann raised concerns about self representation.

Court fees for a straightforward, one-day hearing in the High Court were about $6700, she noted, and self-representation was a symptom of a "justice gap".

"The unrepresented litigant has none of the knowledge of the law to make decisions as to how a case should be pleaded, or what evidence is relevant to the case. They will not and cannot have the benefit that counsel has of some level of emotional detachment from the dispute, a key feature of effective advocacy."

Matt Blomfield had a seven-year legal battle with Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater. Photo / Doug Sherring

Self-representation: Like fronting school assembly, but with more paperwork

A man who spent about $1 million representing himself in a defamation case against Whaleoil blogger Cameron Slater says the experience was all-consuming.

Matt Blomfield had a seven-year legal battle against Slater .

Blomfield won, but only after huge effort - he produced about 36,000 pages of documents relating to the defamation case alone, and the total cost neared $1m.

"You find you're spending all day, every day, morning and late into the night sitting there and trying to figure it out," he recalled.

Blomfield only had a lawyer for the end of the case against Slater, but was mostly on his own up until then.

Without legal training, he copied the best - identifying similar cases and using documents as templates. Blomfield sat in court to observe the litigation process in defamation action.

"These [lawyers] are $1000 up to $2500 an hour. The information they share with the court and their thinking is far superior [to learning] from reading Google."

He compared the feeling of speaking during early court appearances to standing up in front of school assembly.

However, Blomfield said judges would do all they could to get to the bottom of a situation - so long as the person was respectful, and - crucially - didn't lie about facts.

"You don't eat, you don't sleep ... it becomes all-encompassing inside your head, you have this mental overload from day one."