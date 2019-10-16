A security breach at Wellington Airport thanks to a passenger blunder is causing delays and a lounge evacuation.

A passenger "re-entered a screened area by going back through the exit doors after disembarking a flight" this morning, a spokesperson said.

"This means the entire lounge has had to be evacuated and all passengers are now being rescreened."

Aviation security is working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation, but delays are expected.

200 metre queue for security at Wellington Airport as a security breach led to two entire flights having to deplane and go back through security again! Going to be huge delays. — David Farrar (@dpfdpf) October 16, 2019

Local man Glenn Dwight said he was on his plane waiting to leave when the breach happened, and all the passengers had to be removed from the plane and rescreened.

He had been waiting at least 50 minutes and was still in the security area.

He shared a photo online of a queue of people at the airport.

Blogger David Farrar also posted about the incident on Twitter, saying there was a 200m queue for security.