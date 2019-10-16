One person is in a critical condition after being hit by a truck on Mangatawhiri Rd in the Waikato region.

Emergency services were called at 8.30pm tonight after a truck collided with a pedestrian at the crossroad of Mangatawhiri Rd and Bell Rd, near SH1.

A rescue helicopter is responding to transport the person to hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John and police are at the scene.

The road is blocked and diversion are in place on Bell Road and Mangatangi Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.