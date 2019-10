One person is in a critical condition after being hit by a truck on Mangatawhiri Rd in the Waikato region.

Emergency services were called at 8.30pm tonight after a truck collided with a pedestrian at the crossroad of Mangatawhiri Rd and Bell Rd, near SH1.

A rescue helicopter is responding to transport the person to hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John and police are at the scene.

More to come.