New Zealand church groups are promoting US surveillance software to their members in an effort to combat porn. Proponents say the software can help curb porn use, while critics question its risk to privacy. Katie Harris investigates.

Two years into their relationship Sarah's* partner told her he had a problem. Since leaving high school, he had battled porn overuse and, even with her help, he couldn't shake it.

"We tried lots of different methods, more accountability, blocking sites, encouraging emails through another subscription and even talking about it with older couples, but none of them were working," Sarah said. Then

