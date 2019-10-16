The Government has introduced an emergency bill to Parliament which will prevent terrorism and support the de-radicalisation of New Zealanders returning from overseas.

The bill has been developed in response to the situation in Syria but will apply to any situation in which a New Zealander directly engaged in terrorism overseas or facilitated or supported others to do so.

The Government would not confirm, but it is highly likely that the legislation is in response to Kiwi jihadi Mark Taylor, who has been imprisoned in Syria for a number of months.

The Government has not confirmed if Taylor is coming back to New Zealand.

But the bill – which will have its first reading next week - gives the New Zealand Police the ability to apply to the High Court to impose control orders on New Zealanders who have engaged in terrorism-related activities overseas.

Taylor had joined Isis before his imprisonment.

"Control orders will only ever be imposed on a very small number of people," Justice Minister Andrew Little said.

"This bill is about being prepared should any high-risk New Zealander return home pending any prosecution for their offending."

Control orders, according to Little, are an effective way of managing risk if criminal prosecution is not possible.

For example, one can be issued if insufficient evidence is available from current overseas conflict zones.

Little said conditions imposed by the High Court would be tailored to the person's circumstances, risks and rehabilitative needs.

The bill is a proportionate response to managing risk, and is designed to prevent terrorism and support de-radicalisation in a way that is consistent with New Zealand's human rights laws, Little said.

"The more serious the risk, the more restrictive the conditions are likely to be."