A badly-damaged vehicle that came to a stop on a railway platform forced the suspension of two rail lines in Auckland.

Some city train services had to be halted due to the police operation near Middlemore, Auckland Transport said.

At least one of the vehicle's tyres is shredded and the rear bumper is missing.

It is understood the car had been pursued by police. A witness believes they saw the vehicle earlier on the Mt Wellington Highway with its bumper dragging along the road.

Advertisement

Video taken from a car passing Middlemore Station shows a damaged white people-mover vehicle on the railway station platform, surrounded by emergency workers.

The damaged white people-mover vehicle with a shredded tyre on the station platform.

"Due to an emergency services call out there are no train services operating via Middlemore Hospital. Further updates to follow," Auckland Transport said.

Just now in middlemore train station Posted by Jaime Awing Mahusay on Tuesday, 15 October 2019

Trains across the Eastern and Southern train lines were initially delayed or cancelled due to the incident.

Southern line services have since resumed using platform 2 at Middlemore for travel towards Britomart and Papakura.

Eastern line services are terminating at Otahuhu, with bus replacements operating between Otahuhu and Manukau.

UPDATE: Southern line services are operating to a 20 timetable and will use platform 2 at Middlemore for travel towards Britomart & Papakura. Eastern line services are terminating at Otahuhu.

Bus replacement will operate between Otahuhu & Manukau.https://t.co/KrrdBOaE27 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 15, 2019

The car came to a halt on the station platform.