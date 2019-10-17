One Kiwi Indian husband is worried about his wife's mental state and another couple makes it a point to watch the same movies at the same time despite being 12,000km apart as a way to cope with their desperation over Immigration NZ's partnership visa delays.

Thousands of temporary partnership applications remain in the queue to be processed, and many still have not been allocated to an immigration officer.

Rishikesh Gudimalla, whose wife Anweshana Aravind Chatla has been waiting since March 5 for a decision on her visa application, said his wife was now suffering from "horrible depression and pain".

READ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.