The future demand for state houses will outstrip the Government's build targets by almost double, a Herald analysis has found.

The dire shortfall is expected to force thousands more into homelessness, including increasing numbers of low-income working parents and retiring baby boomers who don't own property and can't afford escalating rents.

READ MORE:
Premium - From state housing to homebuyer: Grace Lauina's journey
Only one in four of Government's new public housing places in Auckland are new builds
State house tenant demands $50k for building garage, planting fruit trees
Housing NZ faces new allegations

Commentators and officials

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.