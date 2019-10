State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi has reopened after being closed overnight.

The road was closed late yesterday morning after fallen trees blocked the highway at Motuoapa.

NZ Transport Agency closed the road between the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 5 (Napier-Taupo Rd) in Taupō and State Highway 1 in Tūrangi.

Detours had been in place.

