One person is trapped after a car crashed off the road into the Wairoa River, in Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai.

The crash occurred at 7.40pm.

Police say one person is out of the submerged vehicle and has moderate injuries.

"A second person is believed to still be in the car," a police spokesperson said.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, police say.