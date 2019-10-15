COMMENT:

The Prime Minister started the year by telling New Zealand that 2019 would be the "year of delivery" but there is another phrase that has become much more synonymous with this Government.

"Nine years of neglect."

If you follow politics even remotely, chances are you've heard at least one Government Minister wheel out these four words.

Advertisement

It has become the Government's go-to defence when its back is against the wall on any given issue.

In question time today, for example, it was used as an excuse in six separate questions.

Phil Twyford used it when talking about the regulatory failure of NZTA; Megan Woods used it to defend the Government's housing record and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern used it when talking about health investment.

Health Minister, and Associate Finance Minister, David Clark used it once to defend his health portfolio and twice to defend the Government's economic record.

And those were just the references in Question Time.

Speaking to media this morning, Ardern used the phrase multiple times in two separate interviews and, speaking to unionists this afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters wheeled it out a couple of times as well.

That's almost a dozen times in eight hours – and those were just the references that I heard.

Health Minister, and Associate Finance Minister, David Clark used it once to defend his health portfolio and twice to defend the Government's economic record.

That's not to say National never used similar tactics.

Advertisement

When it first came into Government in 2008, National would complain about the forecasted "decade of deficits" and its Ministers would often reference "nine long years" when opposition Labour MPs complained about the state of anything and the party had failed to deliver.

That might have worked for a while.

When this Labour Government first started using the years of neglect line, it did have impact.

When Ardern announced in April last year that the 2018 Budget would be the "rebuilding budget" after "nine years of neglect," people took notice.

"In almost every portfolio I can think of off the top of my head, I can think of examples where there has been a lack of investment," she said at the time.

She rattled off examples of where the previous Government had failed to keep up with important investment.

That line worked and National spent days defending its record.

Now, it has become a tired cliché and has lost all of the impact it once had.

Last week, the Treasury revealed that the total District Health Board (DHB) deficit had blown out by $700 million and it now sits at $1 billion.

The reason for the blowout? Well, according to both Clark and Finance Minister Grant Robertson, it was National's fault.

The day after, the Government was forced to give NZTA an extra $45 million to bolster its regulatory arm after the former National Government spent years directing NZTA to "focus on building roads".

In this case, blaming the former Government was warranted, according to the independent report that pointed the finger at National.

But Twyford again coming out and saying it was National's fault felt very hollow as the "nine years of neglect" line has been trotted out so many times before.

It's time for the Government to change the record.