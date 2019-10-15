A man has been arrested after a shooting in Foxton yesterday.
A man was critically injured and rushed to hospital following the shooting, while the gunman went on the run.
A 45-year-old man has today been arrested in relation to the shooting, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, area investigations manager for Manawatu, said in a statement.
Police investigating the shooting are not looking for anyone else, he said.
A scene examination is underway and is expected to continue overnight.