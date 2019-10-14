Photos from a sea rescue in Northland show the harrowing conditions the three survivors battled in as they waited for help - as one of their group had already died.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter service has released images of their crew heading out to the area, north of Cape Brett, after a yacht sank yesterday afternoon.

The images show choppy seas - the white-foamed waves indicating how rough conditions were - and what those on the sunken yacht faced; as well as what rescuers had to deal with while winching everyone into the helicopter.

A lone orange liferaft can be spotted in the water.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew was called to the incident after being asked for assistance from the Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

"An Air Force P3 Orion was also tasked and dropped a liferaft to the patients, then kept watch over the helicopter rescue,'' a spokesman said.

When the crew arrived, two people were in the water and two were in the liferaft, he said.

A lone orange liferaft is seen in the choppy conditions. Photo / AWRH

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew members called to a sea rescue near Cape Brett yesterday. Photo / AWRH

A woman in her 50s was in a critical condition and two men in a moderate condition.

"Unfortunately, one other male patient was deceased.

The dead man has since been identified as well-known Tauranga sailor and local Act Party candidate Stuart Pedersen.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said its members were in a state of shock after the news.

Rough conditions at a sea rescue near Cape Brett yesterday. Photo / AWRH

Choppy conditions out at a sea rescue near Cape Brett yesterday. Photo / AWRH

He called Pedersen an "incredibly kind and hospitable man".

All four people were winched into the helicopter by a dedicated intensive care paramedic.

They were then airlifted to Northland Emergency Service Trust's Kensington Park Base in Whāngārei.

The woman was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.